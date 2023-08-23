Who's Hiring?
Scary landing as jet’s wheel collapses on touchdown in California during Tropical Storm Hilary

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. (KING, ABHINAV AMINENI, FLIGHTRADAR24.COM, ORA
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to Southern California were shaken but unhurt when the plane’s landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down during Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

A passenger returning home on the flight from Seattle recorded a video of bright white sparks flying over a rainy runway as the engine appeared to scrape across the ground.

“I was panicking,” Abhinav Amineni, an Orange County high school student who shot the video, told KABC-TV. “When I first saw the sparks I thought the plane was going to catch on fire.”

Alaska said the jet was unable to taxi to the gate and parked on a taxiway, where everyone exited and took busses to the terminal. Photos showed the left engine resting on the ground.

A brief description of the incident on a Federal Aviation Administration website stated that the aircraft’s left main gear collapsed. The entry listed no injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board was collecting information about the event but did not immediately launch an investigation, spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said in an email Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

