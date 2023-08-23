Who's Hiring?
Ruben on the Road: Perryton 7th grader giving back to classmates

By Ruben Flores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Perryton to meet a seventh grader who found a way to give back to his fellow classmates.

Sandi Wheeler, principal of Perryton Junior High, says Grayson Rutz is a great kid and has a lot of empathy for his fellow students.

“He thinks it’s important to make people feel good. He always has a great attitude, has a great attitude in class, has a great attitude with his friends, with his teachers, with everyone,” said Wheeler.

He’s very respectful, and Wheeler says she thinks he just really saw an opportunity to help his peers feel good about what happened and have some comfort.

“I think he wanted to lend some comfort to his friends,” Wheeler said.

Seventh grader Grayson Rutz says he saw firsthand how bad things were for everybody, and he just wanted to see what he could do to help.

“And so I reached out to the Will Greer American Ninja Warrior, and he responded and the shirts came and that was really how it started,” Rutz said.

Rutz says they sent 150 shirts and yesterday they went to Kinder and gave him the smaller sizes for the kindergarteners. The shirts have just been distributed throughout the school.

“It’s pretty heartwarming. It’s going to make me a little emotional,” said Wheeler. “It really is so important at junior high to help the kids find who they are and things that are special to them and important to them. And for our kids and a student of ours to really reach out and want to be kind and give, it’s amazing.”

Wheeler says it feels so great when students are so kind to one another.

“It felt great. I mean, I just wanted to bring light to some of these kids that lost everything they had and do what I can do,” Rutz said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

