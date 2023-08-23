Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office release new details on Tuesday officer-involved shooting(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on yesterday’s officer-involved shooting.

Yesterday at around 2:00 a.m., two deputies riding together conducted a traffic stop of a van disregarding a stop sign in the area of South Washington and Southwest 46th Avenue.

Officials say the van continued South on Washington and turned onto 48th Avenue.

Once the van came to a stop, as deputies exited their vehicle, the driver of the van exited quickly, ignoring the deputies’ orders to stay inside the van.

Law enforcement states that the driver then shined a flashlight toward the deputies. They felt threatened and fired three rounds, hitting the suspect once in the pelvic area.

Deputies immediately began first aid on the suspect and secured a passenger in the van.

Officials say the suspect was transported to the Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave per Randall County Sheriff’s Office Policy.

The investigation is being handled by the Texas Rangers.

