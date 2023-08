The heat is finally trending down a bit today with only double digits for afternoon highs. We should enjoy a nice evening and then a similar day tomorrow as mid 90s continue for Amarillo. We expect to flare back up into the upper 90s by Friday, but a minor front this weekend will drop temps back closer to 90 starting Sunday. Rain chances will accompany the front, especially Sunday.

