‘I’ll take fair skin over melanoma’: Importance of protecting your skin in the heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the summer sun continues to shine, comes the importance of protecting your skin.

With high temperatures and intense UV rays, health experts say it’s critical to protect your skin.

Beyond a sunburn comes a bigger risk, melanoma.

According to the CDC, the number of estimated deaths from melanoma is higher in the Texas Panhandle (congressional district 13) than in any other region in Texas.

“We’re in the sunbelt and we get a lot of sun exposure here. Also people work outside, so farmers, ranchers have a tremendous amount of sun exposure for their whole life and melanomas are caused from radiation,” said C. Anne Doughtie, M.D., MPH., surgical oncologist, Texas Oncology.

Dr. Doughtie encourages you to limit your exposure to the sun and if you are outside use sunscreen and protective clothing.

Allison Mitchell is a skin cancer survivor, who rarely used sunscreen and loved having a tan.

Her melanoma started as a freckle she had all her life that changed colors, luckily she caught it early.

“If I would of waited 6 months or a year my prognosis could of looked totally different,” said Mitchell.

Dr. Doughtie says catching melanoma early is critical.

“The longer we wait, the higher or the deeper the melanomas can become and the higher the likelihood that it could spread to a lymph node or other parts of your body,” said Dr. Doughtie.

Mitchell says her skin cancer diagnosis helped her realize the importance of protecting your skin and hopes to educate others.

“I absolutely did not as a kid and took total advantage of someone not watching me put on sunscreen and just that desperation to be tan and not be fair skin, I’ll take fair skin over melanoma any day,” said Mitchell.

Dr. Doughtie says it’s important to do self-screenings and pay attention to any changes on your body.

One way to do so is with the ABCDE’s of melanoma:

A is for asymmetry

B is for border

C is for color

D is for diameter

E is for evolving

If you do notice any changes you should see a physician or dermatologist.

