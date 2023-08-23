Who's Hiring?
Governor Abbott announces approval of disaster declaration request for Ochiltree County

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the approval of his request for a disaster declaration for the residents of Ochiltree County.

Last week, Governor Abbott submitted a request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist those affected by tornado that happened in Perryton on June 15.

Neighboring counties such as, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb and Roberts counties will also be included in the approved request.

SBA loan applicants can apply online and receive additional information by clicking here. Applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

