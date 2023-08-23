ENMWUA breaks ground for Finished Water One phase of Ute Pipeline Project

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Finished Water One pipeline construction project.

The purpose of the project is to provide potable water to Eastern New Mexico through a second renewable water source, Ute Reservoir.

“That pipeline is extremely important for the lifeblood of our communities,” says Ron Jackson, Vice Chairman of The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority.

The Ute Pipeline Project has been in the works for decades, with local, state, and congressional efforts to make water sustainability a reality for Eastern New Mexico.

“We will then be able to imbalance use the surface water and groundwater and striking that balance and effectively answering the question about what is the future of water sustainability and the future looks good,” says Clovis Mayor and Chairman of The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority, Mike Morris.

Morris says the exciting part about Finished Water One is that it goes North toward the reservoir.

Within the last year, the United States, through the Bureau of Reclamation, has given the water authority a completion agreement. Meaning the project has secure funding and progress can move swiftly with completion estimated for 2029.

“We finally sort of have sightline to be able to get this project finished and that’s going to create real certainty. When you have a reliable water supply then you can plan for your economic future and that’s priceless, I think, for the people of Eastern New Mexico,” says Martin Heinrich, U.S. Senator, New Mexico.

Heinrich says it’s a step toward economic development.

“All of these communities will have control of their future. We’ll also be able to partner with Cannon Air Force Base and send them the message that we have reliable, sustainable water into the future. That’s very important to air force leadership, and, just having the economic certainty of a reliable water supply,” says Heinrich.

Finished Water One consists of about 15 and a half miles of pipe; connecting to Cannon Air Force Base and headed toward Ute Reservoir.

This phase of the project should be finished within 2 years.

Once Finished Water One is complete, ENMWUA can begin building the water treatment plant.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.