Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

