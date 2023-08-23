Countdown to Kickoff: Pampa Harvesters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After Tuesday, there will be just three teams left in our Countdown to Kickoff preview series. Meaning the Pampa Harvesters are one the final five teams we’ll preview ahead of the season.

The Harvesters are coming into this year with an electrifying group of sophomores. That group is led by running back Max Neff.

As a freshman, Neff led the Texas Panhandle in rushing with over 2,000 yards on the ground.

VIDEO: One to Watch: Max Neff

Despite having a younger group, the Harvesters are all in on winning at a high level this season.

“For my underclassmen and everyone that’s playing on the team right now, this is the year to focus on this year.” Senior OL/DL Gerardo Machado Jr. said. “We’re not focused on anyone in particular, but we’re gonna win. We’re playing to win.”

Pampa football head coach Cody Robinson has been excited about the connection his staff is forming with the players before they even touch the field for the first game.

“How your staff interacts with the kids and the bond that they have, it’s a really cool deal.” Robinson said. “Right now, our kids have done a tremendous job. We’ve been talking about this season for a long time. Our kids have done an outstanding job coming motivated to work everyday.”

As for the Harvesters schedule, it will be a late bye for them during the week of October 27th.

Their district schedule will feature two games at Happy State Bank Stadium against Canyon and Randall.

They’ll also have a big non-district matchup with Caprock out in Pampa on September 8th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.