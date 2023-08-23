Countdown to Kickoff: Palo Duro Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the first teams in the entire state of Texas to kickoff the high school football season this Thursday will be the Palo Duro Dons.

Last season, the Dons clinched their first playoff berth since 2014. This year, they’ll look to improve on that accomplishment.

Senior Sammy Santos will be a strong force on the offensive line for the Dons with QB Darien Lewis and WR Charlie Love expected to play key roles as playmakers for the Palo Duro offense.

Dons head coach Eric Mims knows the team has the potential to play at a high level this season.

“We’ve been healthy. That’s the most important thing right now.” Mims said of the current state of the team. “Guys have worked hard all spring and all summer. So, the expectations are high and we’re ready to play football.”

Mims and the Dons opted to take part in spring ball this past year, and he feels he’s seen significant improvement from the group in key areas ahead of Week 1.

“We’ve come the furthest in the past month in just executing.” Mims said. “That’s going to be the key for us. It won’t be a lack of talent, but it will be everyone being on the same page.”

There will be plenty of great local matchups in the non-district schedule with games against Tascosa, Caprock, West Plains, and Randall.

The Dons won’t have to travel very much though the month of September. Four of the five games being played at Dick Bivins Stadium, though one is technically listed as a road game.

They’ll only have to travel 17 miles for their lone game outside Amarillo ahead of the October 6th district opener.

The Dons end the season against Plainview, which was a huge win last season that clinched the Dons their playoff berth.

