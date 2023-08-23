Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Palo Duro Dons

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Palo Duro Dons
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the first teams in the entire state of Texas to kickoff the high school football season this Thursday will be the Palo Duro Dons.

Last season, the Dons clinched their first playoff berth since 2014. This year, they’ll look to improve on that accomplishment.

Senior Sammy Santos will be a strong force on the offensive line for the Dons with QB Darien Lewis and WR Charlie Love expected to play key roles as playmakers for the Palo Duro offense.

Dons head coach Eric Mims knows the team has the potential to play at a high level this season.

“We’ve been healthy. That’s the most important thing right now.” Mims said of the current state of the team. “Guys have worked hard all spring and all summer. So, the expectations are high and we’re ready to play football.”

Mims and the Dons opted to take part in spring ball this past year, and he feels he’s seen significant improvement from the group in key areas ahead of Week 1.

“We’ve come the furthest in the past month in just executing.” Mims said. “That’s going to be the key for us. It won’t be a lack of talent, but it will be everyone being on the same page.”

There will be plenty of great local matchups in the non-district schedule with games against Tascosa, Caprock, West Plains, and Randall.

The Dons won’t have to travel very much though the month of September. Four of the five games being played at Dick Bivins Stadium, though one is technically listed as a road game.

They’ll only have to travel 17 miles for their lone game outside Amarillo ahead of the October 6th district opener.

The Dons end the season against Plainview, which was a huge win last season that clinched the Dons their playoff berth.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Officials say all students are safe and ask parents not to come to campus at this time.
Canyon High School all clear, investigation finds no legitimacy to threat

Latest News

The Pampa Harvesters huddle up after one of their final practices before the start of the 2023...
Countdown to Kickoff: Pampa Harvesters
The Lady Sandies and Lady Raiders faced off in 'The Battle of Bell Street'.
Amarillo High volleyball takes down Randall in five-set thriller
Amarillo High vs Randall
TPSN Volleyball Livestream
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25