Amarillo Police hosting cookout fundraiser to support family’s breast cancer battle

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department benefit board is hosting a cookout fundraiser to support a family’s fight against breast cancer.

The fundraiser will be this Friday at the Randall County Event Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $10 getting you a hamburger, chips and a drink.

There will be many great prizes with all proceeds benefitting Casey Matthews and family to support her fight against breast cancer.

Tickets can be purchased at the event.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

