Amarillo Police hosting cookout fundraiser to support family’s breast cancer battle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department benefit board is hosting a cookout fundraiser to support a family’s fight against breast cancer.

The fundraiser will be this Friday at the Randall County Event Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $10 getting you a hamburger, chips and a drink.

There will be many great prizes with all proceeds benefitting Casey Matthews and family to support her fight against breast cancer.

Tickets can be purchased at the event.

