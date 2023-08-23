Amarillo High volleyball takes down Randall in five-set thriller

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the latest installment of ‘The Battle of Bell Street’, the Amarillo High Lady Sandies came away victorious in one for the history books.

It looked at first as if Randall would coast to victory with ease. The Lady Raiders took the first two sets of the match, with the second set going their way 25-17.

The stellar start along with the Lady Raiders taking two over the weekend in tournament action against Amarillo High all seemed to point to a Randall victory, but the Lady Sandies weren’t going down that easily.

A hard fought 25-23 third set went the Lady Sandies way, and they carried that momentum into the fourth set with a dominant 25-17 win.

In the fifth set, Randall jumped out to a 10-5 lead and once again seemed poised to claim victory. The Lady Sandies showed the same fight that got them to the fifth set to even things up. The set went on as the two powerhouses traded blows, keeping it within one point before Amarillo High finally claimed victory, 19-17 in the fifth set.

The Lady Sandies crowd stormed the court as Amarillo High capped off one of the best comebacks in recent memory to take down the defending 4A state champs.

“That’s what you want out of a Randall-Amarillo High match.” Lady Sandies head coach Mike Moffitt said after the victory. “It was awesome. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Next up, the Lady Sandies and Lady Raiders both head into tournament action this coming weekend. The Lady Raiders will host a tournament at Randall High School and Amarillo High will travel to Arlington, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.