Amarillo City Council votes to accept separation agreement with city manager

After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a...
After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a separation agreement ending the service of City Manager Jared Miller.
By Kevin Welch and Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After little public discussion, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to accept a separation agreement ending the service of City Manager Jared Miller.

Mayor Cole Stanley said there have been many closed meetings leading up to the vote and attorneys involved.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Freeman will be the interim city manager.

Stanley said it could take six months or more to find a final candidate and Freeman will be considered to serve permanently.

