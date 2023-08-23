Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare confirms 3rd case of rabies this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare confirms a third case of rabies this year, of a non-domestic animal.

A bat tested positive for rabies after a citizen requested assistance from AAMW.

AAMW retrieved the bat and sent it to state for rabies testing.

There is no evidence yet as to whether the bat came into contact with other animals or humans.

“There have been three confirmed rabies cases in Amarillo this year, all with non-domestic animals. There are steps the community can take to help protect themselves and their pets,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “One of the first steps is awareness and prevention.”

These are some rabies awareness tips from AAMW:

Keep vaccinations current for pets/animals, including horses and livestock

Avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar animals

Refrain from feeding wild animals

Report all animal bites to AAMW, required by city ordinance

If bitten, wash the wound with soap and water, and seek prompt medical attention

