Xcel Energy encourages conservation as region’s electricity demand reaches peak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is encouraging conservation as extreme heat is spreading across the U.S. and the region’s electricity demand peaks.

Electricity providers in the Southwest Power Pool, including Xcel Energy, expect a spike in demand this week because of extreme heat.

If emergency conditions arise, customers will be asked to reduce energy use.

If the situation reaches extreme levels, controlled power outages could happen to reduce energy use on a larger regional grid.

Xcel Energy is offering tips to beat the heat and save money, these include:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day

Changing air conditioner filters and having air conditioner coils cleaned to improve efficiency

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

“We have enough power to meet demand with sufficient resources in reserves, but supplies will be tight over a wider area of the Southwest Power Pool this week,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “If we’re aware of how we’re using energy and look for opportunities to cut back, it will help us and our neighbors get by without any issues.”

Xcel Energy does not expect controlled outages to be needed.

For more energy saving tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.