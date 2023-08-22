Who's Hiring?
WT’s Center for the Study of the American West promoting their Tejas Society membership(Source: West Texas A&M University)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West is promoting their Tejas Society membership that offers exclusive access.

The Center for the Study of the American West encourages the study of the American West at WT and builds ties between the University, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the regional community.

By joining the Tejas Society, history buffs have exclusive access to the following:

  • Invitations to CSAW tours of Texas Panhandle ranches
  • Pre-lecture and post-lecture receptions
  • Conversations with speakers
  • Luncheons
  • Reserved seating

Memberships levels span from $250 to $1,000 per couple per year.

CSAW events area usually free but Tejas Society Members enjoy additional benefits.

Upcoming CSAW events are as follows:

  • Building the Southern Plains: Migrantes and Mexicanidad, a Forgotten Frontera event with Dr. Valerie Martinez
    • September 20 and 21
  • “Wild New World,” the Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies with Dan Flores
    • November 2
  • An evening with acclaimed author and Panhandle native George Saunders, also a Nall Lecture event
    • April 4

“The Tejas Society helps CSAW expand its reach by raising our profile among residents of this area and beyond who are as captivated as we are by the remarkable history of this region,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director, Regents Professor of English and Vincent-Haley Professor of Western Studies. “Membership also helps us raise funds to support student internships, scholarships, outreach programs and lecture fees.”

To learn more and to register for a membership, click here.

