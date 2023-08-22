Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle high school football livestreams for Aug. 24 and 25

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the games TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will livestream on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

WATCH

You can watch the Palo Duro vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m. on Thursday on 10Too.

You can watch the Clovis vs Canyon game at 7 p.m. on Thursday online here.

You can watch the Midland Legacy vs Amarillo High game at 7 p.m. on Friday online here.

You can watch the Andrews vs Randall game at 7 p.m. on Friday online here.

You can also stream these games on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to an audio stream of the Palo Duro vs Tascosa game at 7 p.m.. on Thursday here.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Canyon vs Clovis game at 7 p.m. on Thursday here.

You can listen to an audio stream of the West Plains vs Bushland game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Caprock vs Hereford game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Amarillo High vs Midland Legacy game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to an audio stream of the Randall vs Andrews game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Clovis vs Canyon game on Friday on 10Too at 7 p.m.

You can watch a replay of the Midland Legacy vs Amarillo High game on Saturday on 10Too at 1:00 p.m.

You can watch a replay of the Andrews vs Randall game on Saturday on 10Too at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

