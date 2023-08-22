Who's Hiring?
Texas A&M University System expanding access to high-quality pre-K programs through partnerships

The Texas A&M University System’s partnership with participating school districts will provide more resources and high-quality education.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System’s partnership with participating school districts will provide more resources and high-quality education.

“We have research that says that 80% of the brain is developed by age 3. So early childhood is really where growth and development begins,” said Dr. Betty Coneway, associate professor of early childhood literacy at West Texas A&M University.

Education starts at 3 and 4 years old, making pre-K a vital tie in a child’s life.

“These kids at 3 and 4 years old, it just provides an avenue for success that is next to none,” said Josh West, executive director of academic affairs at the Texas A&M University System.

Eligible programs will receive up to $25,000 for start up classrooms.

Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD is collaborating with West Texas A&M University and it’s Kid’s Kollege.

“They have a day care there and this partnership will allow us to provide a teacher, teacher resources and high quality education with professional development for the teacher,” said Jamie Copley, superintendent for PSP CISD.

The PSP district can dually-enroll students to increase enrollment numbers. The goal is to offer WT a service while also enabling resources for Stinnett.

“What it means for WT is the ability to follow Dr. Wendler’s mission of adding capacity and value to rural school districts,” said Dr. Shawn Fouts, senior director of campus community at WTAMU.

Kid’s Kollege is on the hunt for a certified teacher to take over the program. For application information, click here.

