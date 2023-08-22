SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, Mike Moffitt and Todd Lawdermilk

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haleigh Burns, Mike Moffitt and Todd Lawdermilk on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall Volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns speaks with us about the start of the season, how important positivity is to the team and more!

Mike Moffitt, Amarillo High Volleyball Head Coach:

Amarillo High Volleyball head coach Mike Moffitt tells us about the matchup between Amarillo and Randall, what he’s seeing from the players and more!

Todd Lawdermilk, Hedley Football Head Coach:

Hedley Football head coach Todd Lawdermilk chats with us about getting ready to go for this season, some of the team’s challenges and more!

