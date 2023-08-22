Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Retired Marine dies shielding 2 strangers from hit-and-run crash

Deputies say the man was struck while helping the stranded mother and son. (KTVT, GRACIELA LEYVA-RODRIGUEZ, COLLINS FAMILY, DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas mother injured in a hit-and-run crash is grateful to a retired Marine who gave his own life to save her and her teenage son.

As Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez recovers from her injuries at the hospital, she is sending a special thank you to the family of Donald Collins, a 25-year-old retired Marine. He was killed Aug. 12 in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas while trying to help Leyva-Rodriguez and her 16-year-old son, Juan Carlos.

Leyva-Rodriguez wanted to speak out about the incident and thought a video was the best way.

Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez expressed a special thank you to the family of Donald Collins, a...
Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez expressed a special thank you to the family of Donald Collins, a retired Marine who gave his own life to save her and her 16-year-old son.(Source: Graciela Leyva-Rodriguez, KTVT via CNN)

“Basically, what she was saying is, again, her condolences to the family. She hopes that one day she may be able to actually speak with his wife. There is a language barrier,” said the mother’s translator and family friend, Alexandrea Prieto.

Deputies say Donald Collins was struck by a suspected drunken driver while he was stopped on Interstate 30. He shielded Leyva-Rodriguez and her son, who had become stranded on the side of the road.

“Did it cost his life? Yes, but that’s OK because he saved two,” said his wife, Elizabeth Collins.

Donald Collins, a 25-year-old retired Marine, was killed Aug. 12 in a hit-and-run crash in...
Donald Collins, a 25-year-old retired Marine, was killed Aug. 12 in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas while trying to help a mother and son stranded on the side of the road.(Source: Collins Family, KTVT via CNN)

Leyva-Rodriguez and her son, who were injured in the incident, are traumatized and have a long road to recovery, according to Prieto.

“Graciela has 12 rods in her arm… with only maybe a chance of 50% mobility. She has open wounds in her back, a broken leg, fractures on both,” Prieto said. “He [Juan Carlos] has about 12 staples in his head, over thirty stitches on a foot, a broken foot with fractures on both knees and both legs.”

Still, despite remembering the graphic details of what happened, both mother and son are thankful to see another day, Prieto says.

“She’s about to be a grandma for the first time, so if it wasn’t for Mr. Collins, she wouldn’t be able to see her first granddaughter be born,” Prieto said.

Donald Collins’ funeral took place Monday. He is survived by his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, who is believed to be the driver who hit the retired Marine. She is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a tow truck driver involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

Among the issues with contract negotiations were higher wages for employees and the tightening...
UPS workers to vote on tentative labor contract
Hawaii is recovering from the deadliest United States wildfire in more than a century. (KGMB,...
Maui fire chief describes chaos of Lahaina wildfires
Deputies say the man was struck while helping the stranded mother and son. (KTVT, GRACIELA...
Mom grateful to retired Marine who died shielding her and her son from hit-and-run
Couple Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri were worried the groom-to-be wouldn’t be able to make...
Dog chews up groom-to-be’s passport right before dream wedding in Italy