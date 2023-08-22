Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Randall and Amarillo High volleyball set to renew ‘Battle on Bell Street’ rivalry
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The biggest game of the week in the Texas Panhandle may very well be on the volleyball ball court despite high school football season kicking off on Thursday.

The Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the Randall Lady Raiders volleyball teams will square off in the ‘Battle on Bell Street’.

The two programs are without a doubt two of the best not only in the Amarillo area, but in the entire state of Texas.

The reigning 4A state champion Lady Raiders already took down Amarillo High twice during tournament action this past weekend, but now get set for a more formal meeting between the two powerhouses.

Lady Sandies and Lady Raiders head coaches Mike Moffitt and Haleigh Burns are ready for a great battle.

“When Randall dropped down to 4A, we made sure to keep them on the schedule.” Moffitt said. “We’ve played some pretty good ball and they taught us a lot about each other in the last couple matches.”

“It’s gonna be good volleyball. It’s gonna be good competitive volleyball.” Burns said of the meetings between these two programs. “That’s why I keep Amarillo High on the schedule. It’s a great game that in the past, it’s been standing room only. It’s just a fun atmosphere.”

The stage is set for a matchup that signifies another great season of volleyball ahead for the entire region.

You can watch the matchup live on Tuesday on TPSNSports.com and get continuing coverage all day on NewsChannel10 and NewsChannel10 Too.

