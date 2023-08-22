Who's Hiring?
Quay County law enforcement looking for Logan man considered armed and dangerous

Logan police and Quay County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man with arrest warrants who is...
Logan police and Quay County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man with arrest warrants who is considered armed and dangerous.(Quay County Crime Stoppers)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - Logan police and Quay County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man with arrest warrants who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say on August 20, the Logan Police Department located Matthew Loftis’ white 1998 Ford F-150 pickup on Bluegill Road. It was also confirmed Loftis was hiding somewhere in town.

Loftis faces arrest warrants for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, evading arrest and parole violations.

Police say Loftis is aware of his arrest warrant and will continue to try and avoid capture.

Loftis is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies. Authorities warn against approaching him and to call 9-1-1 instead.

Quay County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Loftis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 575-461-3507. All callers will remain anonymous.

