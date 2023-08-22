Not Quite As Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After several days of triple digit heat highs will be in the mid to upper 90s the rest of this week. There is a small chance of a few showers and weak thundershowers late day and early evening on Tuesday. Most areas will stay dry and severe weather is not forecast. Temperatures will remain well into the 90s through the weekend and a small chance for scattered showers and thundershowers may be added to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.