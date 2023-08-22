Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Minor Relief Ahead

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are finally monitoring a weakening trend with the upper level high pressure that has been responsible for our lengthy stretch of hot weather. We still anticipate sunny, hot afternoons, but afternoon highs should be dropping into the mid 90 range starting tomorrow and lasting into Friday. We also are watching the potential for some rain chances that may affect the area later this weekend. Overall the pattern after this week appears to be quite normal for August which will bring slightly cooler weather and better rain chances next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

Shelden is tracking hot conditions for now, but rain chances soon!
Shelden's Tuesday morning update 8/22
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Hope on the Horizon
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Not Quite As Hot
Not Quite As Hot