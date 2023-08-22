Minor Relief Ahead

We are finally monitoring a weakening trend with the upper level high pressure that has been responsible for our lengthy stretch of hot weather. We still anticipate sunny, hot afternoons, but afternoon highs should be dropping into the mid 90 range starting tomorrow and lasting into Friday. We also are watching the potential for some rain chances that may affect the area later this weekend. Overall the pattern after this week appears to be quite normal for August which will bring slightly cooler weather and better rain chances next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.