Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Inmate stabs two correction officers stabbed at Connecticut facility

Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of them inside a facility on Tuesday.(Department of Corrections/WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown, Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Correction reported that the incident happened at the Garner Correctional Institute.

Officials say an inmate used a sharpened toothbrush to stab one officer in the neck and the other in the torso.

“The attacker was immediately secured and transported to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit,” officials said.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released.

The attacker was identified as 35-year-old Joe Baltas of Meriden. Baltas is serving a life sentence for murder, according to the department’s website.

“He last entered the Department of Correction on October 26, 2006,” officials said.

DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros released a statement after the stabbing:

“As Commissioner, this is my worst fear - that our brave staff members are attacked and injured. I rushed to the hospital as soon as I learned of the assault, and thank God, they are all right. This is a sobering reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face on a daily basis. We must always remain vigilant. I am doubling down on my efforts to ensure the safety of these fine men and women.”

State police and the DOC are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
WT’s Center for the Study of the American West promoting their Tejas Society membership
WT’s Center for the Study of the American West promoting their Tejas Society membership
Logan police and Quay County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man with arrest warrants who is...
Quay County law enforcement looking for Logan man considered armed and dangerous
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures