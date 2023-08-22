Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hope on the Horizon

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high pressure is sticking around, for now! For Tuesday, expect daytime highs up in the mid-to-high 90°s for most of the area with triple digits being seen to the far east. We’ll see passing clouds and breezy winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. We’ll see this type of forecast dominate the rest of the work week. We are currently watching Tropical Storm Harold, which is currently not expected to bring any impacts to the Texas panhandle. This weekend, a shift in our pattern may finally bring cooler temperatures and rain chances.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

Shelden is tracking hot conditions for now, but rain chances soon!
Shelden's Tuesday morning update 8/22
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Not Quite As Hot
Not Quite As Hot
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Another Hot Start to the Week