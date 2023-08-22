Hope on the Horizon

The high pressure is sticking around, for now! For Tuesday, expect daytime highs up in the mid-to-high 90°s for most of the area with triple digits being seen to the far east. We’ll see passing clouds and breezy winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. We’ll see this type of forecast dominate the rest of the work week. We are currently watching Tropical Storm Harold, which is currently not expected to bring any impacts to the Texas panhandle. This weekend, a shift in our pattern may finally bring cooler temperatures and rain chances.

