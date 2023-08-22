Who's Hiring?
Heat Continues, But May Wind Down Soon

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Another hot day has been present for our area, and at least a few more are on the way. The stubborn high pressure aloft that has been a virtually permanent fixture lately continues to dominate our pattern and is responsible for another day in the upper 90s and low 100s. This feature will be with us for the next few days, but will be slowly weakening starting this weekend. At that time, afternoon highs will slip a few degrees. Also, as the system breaks down we should have a better chance for some rain starting around Sunday. Until then, mild mornings in the upper 60s but hot afternoons in the upper 90s will be the general rule.

