First-ever Calf Fry Festival deemed successful, will join annual Route 66 Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Calf Fry Festival over the past weekend was deemed a success.

According to both Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Starlight Ranch Event Center, the Calf Fry Festival went so well, it will become an annual event in Amarillo.

Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch says it’s always a big deal when a first-time event brings in funds.

“Thank God they made money. It was good and for us at Starlight, it’s another event, another nonprofit event that is going to be a featured event and an annual event so we’re real pleased about that whenever we get that that’s a big victory for both sides,” says Lee.

Things weren’t promising at first for the first-ever Calf Fry Festival, with high temperatures and low ticket sales.

“Last Monday with 100-degree weather every day of the week last week, we’re really concerned. But at about 3:30 that afternoon, that breeze started blowing and also our day of show tickets picked up and we had a huge walk-up crowd. So it was it was a great event. It really worked out great for everybody,” says Lee.

With over 300 tickets sold and $900 raised for Potter County Sheriffs and the Fire Rescue Employee Benefit Bund, the festival was deemed successful on all fronts.

“Raise some funds for our people, but then also include the citizens of Amarillo that support us,” says Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Sheriff Brian Thomas says this will help the employee benefit fund in the long run and upcoming events planned for first responders.

“They’re in the process of planning a second-weekend retreat for the families. The first one went very well and they had some good speakers that went down they all went down to see the Canyon and spent the weekend down there. So they’re in the process of planning that so hopefully they’ll continue as well,” says Thomas.

The event is already in the works for next year with the Calf Fry Festival becoming a part of the Route 66 Festival.

“So that means that it’ll be a complete day of calf fries with about 19 to 20 different cook teams from all over the area so it’s going to be fun. You get to sample different calf fries, prepared in different ways,” says Lee.

Lee says the goal is to make it bigger and better come next June. Cook teams will come from all over the Texas panhandle, Eastern New Mexico, and Kansas. There will be music, additional food options, and proceeds will still go to Potter County First Responders.

