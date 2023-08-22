Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Vega Longhorns

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Vega Longhorns
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With three days left before kickoff of the first high school football game in the Texas Panhandle, the Vega Longhorns come up next in our Countdown to Kickoff.

The regular season last year ended with a big-time battle at the top of the district between Sunray and Vega.

The Longhorns ultimately claimed victory and the district title.

Even with some major pieces graduating, head coach Jason Porton and company are feeling good about a senior class featuring returning 1,000-yard rusher Jose Silerio and a host of other talented Longhorns.

“Our senior class has done a good job of picking us up and we’ve had a few guys step up and kind of make some moves that might of surprised us a little bit.” Porton said, expressing optimism regarding what he’s seen from the team so far during camp. “We’re pretty excited.”

The group that graduated last year helped set this year’s senior class up for success with their leadership, and the Longhorns are hoping to continue that trend this season.

“With our seniors last year, if you needed helping, they’d help you no matter what.” Longhorns senior OL/DL Cole Blasingame said. “Although we’ve lost those guys, we got some upcoming [guys]... We’ve learned from them, so we know how to step up and fill those positions as well.”

One thing that will trouble the reigning district champs is a “double bye”, two straight weeks without a game.

That comes due to Booker dropping out of the district, leaving the Longhorns without an opponent in Week 9 and 10.

After that stretch without a game, Vega will comeback for the regular season finale against Sunray once more. A game that’s expected to be just as big as it was last year.

