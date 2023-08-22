Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school football is back this week in the Texas Panhandle.

That means out Countdown to Kickoff is approaching its final days. One of the biggest schools left to preview is Amarillo High.

The Sandies made a big-time push at the end of last season to snag a playoff spot.

This year, senior Will Flaming steps in as the starting quarterback with a loaded array of offensive weapons at his disposal, especially at running back.

“The backfield is gonna be insane.” Flaming said. “Four running backs all coming back, then with myself. I think that’s probably the highlight of our team.”

Pius Vokes and JQ Ervin headline that group. Ervin missed a significant portion of last season due to injury, but Vokes was able to shine in his absence with over 800 yards on the ground.

The Sandies will be relying on their new QB1 for a lot this season, but Flaming appears ready for the challenge.

“I think just doing what I do all the time. Leading on and off the field.” Flaming said regarding the responsibility of stepping into such an important role. “Being a mentor to all these guys, being someone that they can look to whenever chips are down.”

Flaming spent much of last season as the Sandies backup quarterback to starter Mason Graham while finding other ways to contribute. Now, he returns to the position he’s most comfortable in for his senior season.

“Being on the defensive side of the ball last year was a change for me.” Flaming said. “Going back to quarterback this year, being able to lead these guys, I’m excited for it.”

That first Friday night under the lights at Dick Bivins Stadium will feature the Sandies in a matchup against Midland Legacy.

District play gets started on September 22nd with the big rivalry matchup against Tascosa.

Like last year, that game will be played at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium due to concerns over large crowds around Dick Bivins Stadium during fair week.

