Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 wounded

Clovis police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 wounded
Clovis police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 wounded(WCAX)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man wounded.

Around 1:06 a.m. today, officers were called to the area of Sheldon Street and East 8th Street for a gunshot victim.

Officers found 52-year-old Loydale Kirven suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives took over the investigation and determined that Kirven was involved in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old J.D. Pringle.

The argument got violent and police say Pringle hit Kirven with a pistol before shooting him in the leg and fleeing the scene.

If you know where to find him, call 911.

If you have any other information on this shooting, call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

WT’s Center for the Study of the American West promoting their Tejas Society membership
WT’s Center for the Study of the American West promoting their Tejas Society membership
Clovis police have arrested a man charged with arson after a house fire Thursday evening.
Clovis police arrest 1 for arson after house fire
Officials say all students are safe and ask parents not to come to campus at this time.
Canyon High School all clear, investigation finds no legitimacy to threat
Xcel Energy encourages conservation as region’s electricity demand reaches peak
Xcel Energy encourages conservation as region’s electricity demand reaches peak