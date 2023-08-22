Clovis police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 wounded

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man wounded.

Around 1:06 a.m. today, officers were called to the area of Sheldon Street and East 8th Street for a gunshot victim.

Officers found 52-year-old Loydale Kirven suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives took over the investigation and determined that Kirven was involved in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old J.D. Pringle.

The argument got violent and police say Pringle hit Kirven with a pistol before shooting him in the leg and fleeing the scene.

If you know where to find him, call 911.

If you have any other information on this shooting, call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.