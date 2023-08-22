Who's Hiring?
Clovis police arrest 1 for arson after house fire

Clovis police have arrested a man charged with arson after a house fire Thursday evening.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested a man charged with arson after a house fire Thursday evening.

Police say around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, members of the Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire Department were sent to a home on East Grand Street for a report of smoke coming out of the home.

When crews arrived, Clovis police notified fire department personnel of a person possibly barricaded in the building that was on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and no person was found inside.

During the start of the investigation of the fire, officials say they learned 22-year-old Isaiah Macias was possibly responsible for the fire.

Clovis police spoke to family members who reported Macias may have caused the fire.

Officials say Macias was found near the home and after being interviewed by detectives from the Clovis Police Department, he admitted to smoking a cigarette and throwing it on a pile of clothing in the home.

Officials say Macias also reported seeing some of the clothing on fire shortly after disposing the lit cigarette.

Macias was arrested and charged with arson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be sent anonymously through the Clovis Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

