Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis man to serve 17 years in prison for drug charge, attempting to escape from jail

Tevyn Driever
Tevyn Driever(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will serve 17 years in prison on a drug charge and attempting to escape from jail.

On Monday, 27-year-old Tevyn Driever was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Sep. 28 of 2022, Clovis Police Department were told that Driever had cut off his ankle monitor which was found in a trash can near 7th and Hull.

Police and the Adult Probation and Parole Office found him near Tennessee Street.

Police served a search warrant on the car Driever was found in and discovered distribution amounts of fentanyl.

A search warrant was also executed on Driever’s phone, which had messages where he was offering to sell fentanyl, officials said.

The nine years of prison will run consecutively to the eight year sentence he is currently serving for tampering with evidence related to an attempted jail escape.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave.
Amarillo police increase reward for information about November homicide
Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.
Trial set to begin for Lubbock man charged with deadly 2021 drive-by shooting
Calf Fry Festival deemed successful,will be joining annual Route 66 Festival
First-ever Calf Fry Festival deemed successful, will join annual Route 66 Festival
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days