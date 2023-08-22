Canyon High School on lockdown while law enforcement investigates threat

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD officials say Canyon High School is on lockdown while law enforcement investigate a bomb threat.

Law enforcement is sweeping all exterior areas and officials are preparing students to evacuate the building so interior areas can be checked.

Students are being evacuated to football and practice areas and will be monitored by law enforcement while outside.

Law enforcement told school officials this may be a copycat situation related to yesterday’s incident at Amarillo High School.

Officials say all students are safe and ask parents not to come to campus at this time.

