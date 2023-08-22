Amarillo police increase reward for information about November homicide

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information on a homicide from last November.

Amarillo police said on Nov. 13 of 2022, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office found Alexandria Nicole Lilly dead near N. Givens Ave.

Authorities are still investigating and are asking for help by increasing the reward to $2,000. The initial reward was $1,000.

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

