Amarillo Parks and Recreation shares damage to Rick Klein Soccer Complex
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community complex was recently vandalized and shared pictures of the damage to social media.
Parks and Rec staff shared photos of damage to Fields 4 and 5 of the Rick Klein Soccer Complex.
Officials say a team is currently developing a plan to address and repair the damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.
