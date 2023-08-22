Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Recreation shares damage to Rick Klein Soccer Complex

Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community complex was recently vandalized and shared pictures of the damage to social media.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community complex was recently vandalized and shared pictures of the damage to social media.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community complex was recently vandalized and shared pictures of the damage to social media.

Parks and Rec staff shared photos of damage to Fields 4 and 5 of the Rick Klein Soccer Complex.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community park sustained vandalism damage.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation says a community park sustained vandalism damage.(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)

Officials say a team is currently developing a plan to address and repair the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.

