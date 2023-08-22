Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council to consider separation agreement at special meeting Wednesday

Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting this Wednesday.
Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting this Wednesday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting this Wednesday.

The special meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Officials say council members will consider approval of a separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller and discuss appointing an interim city manager.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High School on lockdown while Amarillo PD, AISD investigate tip
Amarillo police: No threat found at Amarillo High School after investigation
The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a barricaded subject in a...
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel
Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on...
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days
Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street.
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grant Street
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity

Latest News

Officials say all students are safe and ask parents not to come to campus at this time.
Canyon High School on lockdown while law enforcement investigates threat
Tevyn Driever
Clovis man to serve 17 years in prison for drug charge, attempting to escape from jail
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave.
Amarillo police increase reward for information about November homicide
Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Lubbock man.
Trial set to begin for Lubbock man charged with deadly 2021 drive-by shooting