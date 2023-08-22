Amarillo City Council to consider separation agreement at special meeting Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council has scheduled a special public meeting this Wednesday.

The special meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Officials say council members will consider approval of a separation agreement with City Manager Jared Miller and discuss appointing an interim city manager.

