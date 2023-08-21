Who's Hiring?
‘We got her, she’s not getting out’: Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days

Jerry Lockhart’s border collie, Cali, was spotted all over the Amarillo community and on Thursday, August 17, she was found on South Front Boulevard.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cali endured flooding, triple digit temperatures and severe weather. With determination, perseverance and help from the community, Lockhart never gave up.

On June 1, Cali was spooked from her home and Jerry Lockhart took to Facebook for help.

“It got people active, looking for dogs, black and white dogs. We found a lot of dogs. We got some rehomed, we got some back to their owners, couldn’t catch some. So that worked,” said Lockhart

Cali is now recovering, with several trips to the vet. The border collie is able to eat 76 grams of food every six hours to regain strength.

“We got her, she’s not getting out. She’s still a flight risk. She hears noises, she wants to go. She wants to go and she’s looking for a door looking for an out. And she’s looking for a place to go in hide,” said Lockhart.

Lockhart was in constant contact with ‘Team Cali,’ a group of willing individuals.

One member from Austin gained interest in Lockhart’s story and did what she could to help.

“I got a text message from one of my daughters who saw a story on TikTok and she sent me a text and said mom, can you please help this man. She knows that helping people find their pets is near and dear to my heart and that’s what I do here,” said Julie Hopkins, team member of Traprs.

Hopkins is a part of Traprs in Austin, an organization specializing in trapping, rescue and pet recovery services.

She told Lockhart she would make the trip to Amarillo to help.

“Recovering a pet, there’s not really one way to get to that point. It’s posting flyers, it’s posting on social media,” said Hopkins.

Through it all, Lockhart didn’t give up. Nor did Cali.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

