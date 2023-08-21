Who's Hiring?
Watching the High

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
For the first time in what feels like forever, we’re not expecting widespread extreme heat! Make no mistake, it’ll still be plenty toasty, with highs in the high 90°s with perhaps 100° being seen in the hottest areas, but no Heat Advisories are currently in effect. Winds will be breezy today, out of the southeast at 10-25 mph. In terms of rain chances, some disturbances down in the gulf could get swept up our direction, leading to some popcorn showers and storms in the west this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon as well.

