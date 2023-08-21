Who's Hiring?
Teen found not guilty for fatal shooting in March 2021 due to insanity(Potter County)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has found a man not guilty due to insanity for the fatal shooting back in March 2021.

According to a news release from his attorney Brooks Barfield Jr., on Friday, Chance Jones was declared not guilty due to insanity for the fatal shooting of his Uncle Leroy Briscoe and his second cousin Jimmy Jones in March 2021.

On May 7, 2021 Jones was found incompetent to stand trial. He was later placed on medication while awaiting trial at the Potter County Detention Center, Jones was declared competent on July 18 2022.

On November 11, 2022, a designated board certified psychiatrist determined that Jones was unable to know his actions were illegal.

The psychiatrist claims Jones was suffering from a cannabis induced psychotic disorder.

His attorney states that because this was a violent act, Jones will stay in custody pending an examination at a state mental hospital.

He will then undergo yearly examinations before being considered for release.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

