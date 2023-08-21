Ruben on the Road: Amarillo police officers giving back to brother in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are coming together to give back to a brother in need.

“We’re going to have a fundraiser for Casey Matthews, wife of Ricky Matthews, who’s an officer here at the police department,” said Officer Randy Mincher.

The fundraiser will be at the Randall County Event Center on the South Loop August 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. $10 will get attendees a burger, chips and drink. Officer Mincher says desserts and raffle prizes will be there as well.

The goal is to feed 1,000 people and raise $10,000 for Ricky, Casey and their family, says Officer Mincher.

“We’ll box you up a lunch and we’d love for you to come show some support for our brother and sister,” said Officer Mincher.

Sgt. Toby Hudson says Casey was diagnosed with breast cancer. As anybody knows that’s witnessed or been through that themselves, knows its a big thing to tackle for a family, not just dealing with the cancer and everything that goes along with it, but financially, Hudson says.

“And we, outside of prayers, we can’t do a lot for the family, but financially we want to do everything we can to ease that burden on them,” said Sgt. Hudson.

Officer Mincher says Ricky’s their brother and Casey’s their sister. Those kids, the police take care of them, do everything they can for them, and this is just an opportunity to do that.

“If something affects his family, it affects us. We have a lot of support from area law enforcement,” said Officer Mincher.

Officer Mincher says anytime somebody, a brother or sister in blue is in need, generally all the area law enforcement come together, and even the emerald community as a whole, comes together and backs up law enforcement.

“We’re very blessed to work in Amarillo and in the Panhandle where we support one another and where the police are supported, and I wouldn’t do this anywhere else,” said Officer Mincher.

Sgt. Hudson says if you can’t make the event and want to donate, there is a “Benefit Fund for Casey Matthews” at Amarillo National Bank.

