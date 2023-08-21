Rising temperatures pose challenges for Amarillo food truck operators

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The sweltering temperatures aren’t only making it uncomfortable to be outside, but they’re also putting a sizzle on the food truck industry.

Amarillo food truck operators are having to use their creativity and determination to navigate these hot temperatures.

In this heat, the temperatures inside the food trucks can skyrocket.

“The heat in here is usually is just a few degrees more than what it is out there, so it can pick up over 100-110 in here pretty quick,” said Shawn Castillo, manager, Prissy’s Barbecue.

Some operators are adjusting their schedules to adapt to the heat.

“With the heat, it’s been kind of a struggle, we used to do more events like five times a week, but now we do three times,” said Martha Garcia, owner, Martha’s Minis.

Garcia says they’re also avoiding the midday heat and hitting the streets during cooler hours.

There are AC units inside these trucks, but operators say they don’t do much.

“We do have an AC, but its all the way on the left side, but it doesn’t reach to the right side, we have the grills on the right side, but we are hoping we are going to invest in a better AC,” said Garcia.

Prissy’s Barbecue says it’s the same situation for them.

“We have an overhead AC, it does a little bit in here, it may cool us down about ten degrees, but it still doesn’t help much,” Anthony Sanders, owner, Prissy’s Barbecue.

They also make sure to stay stocked up on water, keep doors open to vent the air out and wear cool clothing.

Both food trucks say luckily, sales have not been affected too much, but they do hear customers say they’ll wait to come out once the temperature cools down or on another day that’s not as hot.

