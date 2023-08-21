Who's Hiring?
Rep. Ronny Jackson hosting Amarillo town hall this Tuesday

U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson will be holding a town hall in Amarillo this Tuesday.
U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson will be holding a town hall in Amarillo this Tuesday.(Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson will be holding a town hall in Amarillo this Tuesday.

The town hall will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Arena of Life Church, 8827 S. Washington St.

Organizers say Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents.

The event is open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP here or by using the QR code.

Organizers say photos are allowed, but filming and audio recording is prohibited.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

