Public will be able to view City of Amarillo budget meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo budget meetings will be viewed online Wednesday and Thursday.

A City of Amarillo press release said council members and city staff will talk about the proposed budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. No votes will be taken during that time.

The public is welcome to go to the workshop, which will start at 8:00 a.m. at the council chambers at City Hall.

To watch the broadcasted meeting, click here.

