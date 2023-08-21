Who's Hiring?
Public will be able to view City of Amarillo budget meeting

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo logo(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo budget meetings will be viewed online Wednesday and Thursday.

A City of Amarillo press release said council members and city staff will talk about the proposed budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. No votes will be taken during that time.

The public is welcome to go to the workshop, which will start at 8:00 a.m. at the council chambers at City Hall.

To watch the broadcasted meeting, click here.

