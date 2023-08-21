Who's Hiring?
Police release new details of standoff at Amarillo hotel

By Sydnee Batzlaff and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police released new details of a standoff that happened Sunday at an Amarillo hotel.

About 2:07 p.m. Sunday a wanted person, later identified as 45-year-old Timothy R. Murray, barricaded themselves inside a hotel room in the Relax Inn off of I-40 West, according to Amarillo Police Department.

Police were trying to serve a felony parole violation for him, but he wouldn’t leave the room.

As other people came out of the room, police tried to negotiate with Murray. After a few hours, he stopped talking to officers.

Police fired a chemical agent into the room to try to get him to come outside before hearing several shots from the room.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team continued to try to negotiate with him and sent in a robot, which was able to get a window open for a drone.

Murray was found dead in the bathroom from a self inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The APD Criminal Investigations Division is handling this incident.

