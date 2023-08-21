Who's Hiring?
Midland police discover identity of Cordarius, mother arrested

Cordarius Lashun Pegues
Cordarius Lashun Pegues(Midland Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Midland Police Department has discovered the identity of a non-verbal individual found wandering the streets earlier this year.

Police have been investigating Cordarius’ case since January. Cordarius was determined to be non-verbal, making communication and the search for his family challenging.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Midland police searching for family of boy found wandering the street

However, police announced a breakthrough in his case on Monday. His full name is Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland and he is 24 years old.

His mother, 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues, was arrested on Monday and charged with exploitation of a disabled individual.

“The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius,” MPD stated in a release. “Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved, would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media in helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level.”

The investigation into Cordarius’ situation is ongoing.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

