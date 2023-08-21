Countdown to Kickoff: Follett Panthers

FOLLETT, Texas (KFDA) - Follett is in District 1-1A, the only six-man district in the state of Texas to have every team finish above .500 last year, and the Panthers were at the top of it.

Despite a 9-1 regular season where they averaged 52 points per game, Follett was bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by Nazareth.

This year, first-year head coach John Anderson is hungry for a deeper playoff run.

“The plan’s to go farther than we did last year,” Anderson said. “I watched Naz film from last year, so, the way I’m game planning stuff is by watching what we did wrong, to be better than what we were. I said ‘It’s always a great day to be a Panther.’ To me, there’s no better place to be in the state of Texas on a Friday night than Follett. These kids make it easy for me. They’re coachable and they’re good athletes.”

The Panthers open the season on Friday with defending state champion Benjamin, and follow them up with defending state semifinalist Happy.

Coach Anderson mentioned there won’t be a better place than Follett on Friday nights, but that won’t be the case for all their home games. The Panthers have three Thursday night home games in a row: Happy, Lefors and PCHEA.

Those games are a part of a five-game home stretch that will also feature a game with Paducah and the revival of a historic rivalry between Follett and Booker, as the Kiowas moved back down to six-man again this year.

They’ll have a bye before district play starts on October 20th in Miami.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.