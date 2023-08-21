Another Hot Start to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a hot and very dry weekend, temperatures don’t look to change too much for the upcoming work week. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 90′s with mostly sunny skies. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out toward the west, most will remain dry. The same case will go for tomorrow, with hot temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and a slight shower chance toward the west late in the day.

