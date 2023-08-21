Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating Saturday evening shooting near North Grand Street

Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting near North Grand Street.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that happened near North Grand Street.

Officials say on Saturday, officers were sent to the 700 block area of North Grand Street on a man that was shot.

The man reported that three men kicked in his door and began firing at him. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

