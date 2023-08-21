Amarillo Police CIRT, SWAT Unit find barricaded person dead inside hotel room

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Critical Incident Response Team found a suspect dead after barricaded themselves in hotel room.

According to APD, earlier today a wanted person barricaded themselves inside a hotel room in the Relax Inn off of I-40 West.

The Amarillo SWAT Unit and negotiators arrived on scene at around 2 p.m.

When officials made their way inside, the suspect was dead.

The cause and death and identity has not been released.

Updates will be provided once available as this story develops.

